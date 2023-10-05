World BBQ Championship Selects Costa Rica As Its Headquarters For The First Time

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) --a-

For the first time in history, Costa Rica will host the World BBQ Association's prestigious Intercontinental BBQ Championships competition brings together the champions from each member country of the WBQA (World Grill Association ).

This event will feature the participation of more than 50 teams from various countries, who will compete for the title of world champion judges, in charge of selecting the champion, are accredited and come from 14 different countries, including the United States, France and Germany Intercontinental BBQ Championships will take place from November 17 to 19 at the La Caraña Horse Riding Club, from 12 noon to 11 p.m.

“This is a unique opportunity for visitors to learn more about the world of grilling, we work on an open kitchen model where visitors will be able to see how the grill is prepared and handled, open fires that will guarantee a very colorful show of aromas. and flavors,” commented José Pablo Formal, president of the World BBQ Association Costa Rica.

