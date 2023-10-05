Announcing Barktoberfest 2023, A Community Event Benefiting Local Nonprofit Pet Care, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hill Country Animal League 3rd Annual Barktoberfest, October 21, 2023

Hill Country Animal League, Boerne, Texas

Join Hill Country Animal League at this Octoberfest inspired event complete with local craft beer, music, food and fun activities for entire family.

- Devin Angelucci, HCAL's Clinic Manager

BOERNE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hill Country Animal League (HCAL), a nonprofit spay and neuter clinic, announces its third annual Barktoberfest, a free community event on Saturday, October 21, 2023. This Octoberfest inspired event, benefiting affordable spay and neuter surgeries, is complete with local craft beer, food trucks, pet adoptions from local rescues, petting zoo, doggy dash races, dog costume contest, and more!

“We are so honored and excited to host our third annual Barktoberfest,” offered Devin Angelucci, HCAL's Clinic Manager.“Since we began hosting Barktoberfest in 2021, we've raised nearly $30,000 and helped nearly 50 rescued pets find homes.”

Residents in the Hill Country community and surrounding areas are invited to attend Barktoberfest 2023 on Saturday, October 21, from 10am to 5pm, at 100 North Main Street, Boerne Main Plaza. Local businesses are also invited to connect with the community and promote their products and services through various event sponsorship opportunities.

To learn more about Barktoberfest, its mission or to sign-up to participate in event activities, visit hcaltx/barktoberfest. To support the cause with a donation, visit hcaltx/Barktoberfest2023.

About Hill Country Animal League

Hill Country Animal League is a nonprofit organization servicing local communities across the Hill Country and greater San Antonio areas by providing affordable spay and neuter surgeries, as well as other low-cost pet care services, and pet wellness education. To learn more about Hill Country Animal League, its pet care services, impact on the community, or how to get involved through volunteer and/or financial support, visit HCALTX.



