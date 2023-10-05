Xtreme Enterprises Partners With Star Solutions To Deploy 5G Standalone Core Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Partnership enables Xtreme Enterprises to deploy flexible and cost-effective core network to deliver industry leading 5G solutions to connect rural America

- Dave TewsVANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Star Solutions announced today an additional collaboration with its partner, Xtreme Enterprises, in 5G network solutions. Xtreme Enterprises has deployed Star Solutions' 5G standalone core network to grow and expand its fixed wireless access business.“For several years we have delivered our 4G core network solutions to Xtreme Enterprises and their customers across North America,” said Jack Mar, CEO, Star Solutions.“We are excited to also provide our 5G standalone core network, the Sonata 5GC, so that they can continue to deploy broadband access in areas that are unserved or underserved today.”Xtreme Enterprises first deployed Star Solutions 3GPP based core network technology in 2017. In addition to running their own broadband network using the Star Solutions core, Xtreme provides fixed wireless solutions to rural operators, small utilities, and private networks.“Star Solutions core network technology is scalable, reliable and delivers high performance results that not only meet but exceeds the demands of customers in most rural parts of North America,” said Dave Tews.“The Star Solutions 5G SA core has many benefits, but the one that stands out for our customers is the flexibility provided by the distributed architecture. This unique feature allows the data traffic to stay local, providing a tremendous savings in Rural and Private networks. Xtreme is leveraging Star Solutions 5G standalone core network to expand our 3GPP fixed wireless offering to drive even more speed and bandwidth to our customers.“The Star Solutions 5G standalone core network, the Sonata 5GC, enables network operators to easily deploy 5G advanced services and is scalable for low or high-capacity networks. The Sonata 5GC can be used to enable networks not only for commercial fixed or mobile network operators, but also for organizations looking to enable connectivity while adopting Industry 4.0 applications in their operations.Star Solutions and Xtreme Enterprises will be participating at WISPAPALOOZA 2023 held at the Paris / Horseshoe in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 9-12, 2023 in booth #325.About Star SolutionsStar Solutions is a leading manufacturer supplier of complete end-to-end 2G to 5G mobile network solutions. Star Solutions has designed and developed unique mobile network solutions with special focus on Rural/Remote, Enterprise and Rapid Deployment/Disaster Recovery applications. The company has deployments in over 30 countries and in over 600 private mobile networks across many industries including Maritime, Mining, Agriculture and Forestry. For more information, please visit the company website:About Xtreme Enterprises, LLCXtreme Enterprises, LLC, based in Pennsylvania, is an Ericsson Strategic Partner and has decades of direct operating experience. Xtreme Enterprises is supporting Fixed Wireless and private networks across North America and is converging its knowledge and expertise of LTE/5G and the Ericsson Radio System to bring exciting new offerings to the wireless broadband industry. For more information, please visit

