Meetami Innovations Inc. Empowers Canadian Advisors With Certified Digital Asset Advisor Course And CE Credits

- Hashim MithaVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MeetAmi Innovations Inc . ("MeetAmi") proudly announces a significant milestone: the availability of Continuing Education (CE) Credits in Canada for the Certified Digital Asset Advisor (CDAA) course. This initiative revolutionizes opportunities for IIROC-registered broker-dealers by providing exclusive access to up to 12 hours of CE credits within Canada.December 31, 2023, marks the end of the current two-year CE cycle, so having this course available now is paramount. It equips financial advisors with the essential knowledge and expertise required to effectively address the burgeoning interest of their clients in digital assets and cryptocurrencies.Hashim Mitha, CEO at MeetAmi Innovations, underscores the significance of this milestone, stating, "In today's ever-evolving financial landscape, clients are increasingly turning to their advisors for guidance in the realm of digital assets and cryptocurrencies. Our certified offering empowers Canadian advisors to confidently meet their 'know your product' requirements and fulfill continuing education credits, positioning them as industry leaders in the dynamic world of digital assets."The digital asset market continues to surge, with forecasts predicting exceptional growth. MeetAmi remains steadfast in its commitment to support advisors in staying ahead of this trend. Our continuous learning journey through the AmiLearn platform equips subscribers with the knowledge and tools to navigate this swiftly evolving asset class. AmiLearn is the ultimate destination for individuals seeking to expand their knowledge and excel in this dynamic field.For further information about MeetAmi Innovations Inc. and the Certified Digital Asset Advisor course please email .About MeetAmi InnovationsBased in Vancouver, BC, Canada, MeetAmi Innovations Inc. is a Fintech company that helps wealth management firms navigate the world of Digital Assets on behalf of their clients. The company has created a family of Digital Asset investing products and services that empower Wealth Management Advisors to bridge the gap between traditional finance and Digital Assets in North America. This award-winning wealth management platform includes the software, learning and ecosystem to support firms and advisors in designing their Digital Asset practice, meeting their fiduciary responsibility, and addressing their proficiency requirements. The organization empowers advisors to confidently invest in Digital Assets while navigating the Digital Asset world.Learn more about AmiLearn TM at and follow MeetAmi on LinkedIn for the latest news.

