Cloudeq Partners With Trend Micro To Elevate Cloud Security

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- cloudEQ is proud to announce its collaboration with Trend Micro Inc. as an officially recognized Certified Professional Services Partner. This strategic partnership represents a significant milestone where two innovative organizations are joining forces to enhance cloud security for businesses of every scale.This partnership emerges at a critical time when the significance of cybersecurity in cloud computing environments cannot be emphasized enough. As businesses continue to depend on cloud solutions for their operations, the demand for robust security measures is more vital than ever. As a certified Professional Services partner of Trend Micro, cloudEQ demonstrates its expert capability to implement Trend Micro's security solutions, offering clients unparalleled protection.Mike Milner, VP of cloud technology at Trend Micro: "Cybersecurity is the cornerstone of business resilience. We're excited to welcome cloudEQ as an official Certified Professional Services Partner. This collaboration empowers us to deliver our leading XDR platform and unparalleled network analysis and visibility through the expert hands of cloudEQ. By joining forces, we're ensuring that organizations can confidently embrace the cloud, knowing that security measures are in place to protect their digital assets." Recent awards and acknowledgments, such as Trend Micro's recognition as a top-tier XDR platform and its leadership in network analysis and visibility, further emphasize the impressive capabilities of this cybersecurity pioneer.About cloudEQcloudEQ is a professional services company with hundreds of certified experts in Microsoft, Amazon, Google, ServiceNow, Trend Micro, New Relic, and much more. We are Fortune 100 executives, experienced leaders, and technical experts with a mission to provide experience-based cloud services. With experience on both sides of the table, cloudEQ offers a depth and breadth of knowledge you can leverage as your own. When it comes to our teams, we maintain an in-house training and learning center to ensure we're always learning and building the right team for you.Our vision and mission to deliver cloud technology services with a focus on our client's needs first. EQ in business is the commitment to focusing on understanding client and employee success as a core component of the company's activities. At cloudEQ our clients and employees come first and we are proud to be serving them both.About Trend Micro Inc.Trend Micro Inc. is a cybersecurity service provider renowned for developing cutting-edge internet and computer content security solutions. With an impressive product portfolio encompassing security software, network and web security, mobile device security, and anti-spam products, Trend Micro ensures comprehensive protection against the ever-evolving threat landscape. The company's illustrious list of partners includes tech giants like AWS, Google, Capgemini, Microsoft, IBM, AD link, Advantech, Blackberry, Citrix, F5 Network, and VMware.To stay updated on the latest developments and innovations resulting from this collaboration, please visit [cloudEQ]( ) and [Trend Micro]( ).

