Twisted Mirror Podcast Launches Season 3 On October 6Th, 2023

Twisted Mirror Season 3

The Genre-Bending Horror Anthology Podcast Returns For Its Third Season

UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Twisted Mirror, a psychological horror podcast , returns on October 6th with a guest voice actor, Katie of the True Crime Campfire. The two-part season premiere, entitled The Hunger, tells the story of a woman battling body image, love life, and career issues. In a misguided attempt to fix her life, she takes a mysterious pill from a suspicious weight-loss clinic.Twisted Mirror has gained glowing reviews for its genre-bending, sonically immersive stories–mostly written, edited, and acted by its creator, Nina Jones. Inspired by anthology series such as Alfred Hitchcock Presents and The Twilight Zone, Twisted Mirror presents stories that trigger existential terror in listeners, digging deeper than just jump scares and gore.Common themes of love, loss, relationships, social issues, and morality thread each episode, leaving listeners with much to think about long after the final words of each story. As a woman of color, Nina seeks to bring a fresh voice in a genre dominated by men.“I have always found myself more terrified by the human dynamics in horror; the things that keep me up personally at night. It's usually not a mythical monster that terrifies me, but the fears most people grapple with every day. I like to think that my stories ask the audience a question about who they are or about who we are,” says Jones.“For example, in The Hunger, the protagonist is the nasty voice in many women's heads, personified. The one that tells you you aren't thin enough or beautiful enough. The one that tells you that until you fit a certain mold, you aren't 100% worthy.”Jones asked Katie to guest narrate her latest story because of the dry wit and humanity she demonstrates on True Crime Campfire .“I felt like she would nail the balance between the dark humor and empathy in this story. In her podcast she and her co host manage to mix snark with genuine human empathy and this story needed that type of voice.”The season three premiere of the horror anthology podcast, Twisted Mirror, starts October 6th, with part one of The Hunger. You can listen wherever you listen to podcasts or go to TwistedMirrorPodcast for more information.

