Top Mobility Companies, 10,000 International Professionals And Over 300 Speakers To Join GMC2023

With its 104 expositors in Madrid from 24 to 26 October Global Mobility Call increases national and international participation by 76% in its second edition

MADRID, SPAIN, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As the world struggles to rapidly reduce polluting emissions while providing safe, affordable and sustainable mobility solutions for all, Global Mobility Call has emerged as the key international Congress and Expo where the sustainable mobility "first movers" meet every year.

Madrid is gearing up to host the second edition of the transformative GMC, establishing itself as the pivotal meeting point for sustainable mobility leaders. Over 10,000 professionals from a spectrum of industries and 25 countries, with a significant presence from European and Latin American companies, will converge in the vibrant city of Madrid from 24 to 26 October.

Participation has grown by 76% to 104 expositors compared to 2022, as well as the presence of international companies which represent 25% of the total, compared to 10% of the previous edition. The event promises a rich blend of knowledge exchange, industry insights, and expansive networking and business opportunities, marking a significant stride in global sustainable mobility.

GMC Congress and Expo serve as a unique international platform, bringing together all industries and stakeholders involved in the sustainable mobility of people and goods where participants will have the opportunity to delve into the latest trends, ground-breaking innovations, and state-of-the-art projects that are shaping the future of sustainable global mobility.

Insights from global leaders

The GMC Congress will be a beacon of knowledge and expertise, featuring over 100 presentations, keynotes, and round tables led by 300 speakers, 40% of whom are international. The event takes pride in hosting a stellar line-up of international leaders representing diverse fields. Notable speakers include Bertrand Piccard of the Solar Impulse Foundation, EU Advisor Jeremy Rifkin, Peggy Liu of JUCCCE, Julia López Ventura from C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, and Natalia Bayona, Executive Director of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), among others.

The Auditorium will be the most exclusive stage hosting strategic presentations from GMC's prestigious business partners such as Iberdrola, Uber, BP, ADIF, Renfe or Iberia. The event will unfold eight thematic itineraries across three distinct Agoras, exploring crucial topics such as The Path to Net-Zero, Sustainable Transport, Technology and Innovation, Smart and Liveable Cities, and Better Business for Economic Development. Each itinerary is meticulously curated, offering depth and insight into the multifaceted world of sustainable mobility.

Coinciding with the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union, GMC will host three official EU Presidency events around mobility that will gather high-level representatives from national, subnational and local governments.

CMC will also count on the presence of international institutions such as UN-HABITAT, World Bank Group, UNWTO, European Commission, UITP; as well as with the participation of international institutions and associations in the congress, with events such as: Governance and data between government departments; National mobility system; such as the Spanish MITMA; and representants from France; Germany; and Latin America with the round table around Accelerating zero-emission mobility in Latin America (with Silvia Rojas, ALAMOS; ICCT and AMUNCH).

The Spanish presidency sessions will bring together more than 150 members of the working groups of the 27 EU member states.

Italy will have a very active presence with eight companies grouped under the umbrella of the Italian Trade Agency, ICE. There will also be several visits by international delegations, such as ICEX Portugal, the Puerto Rico delegation or the Shanghai delegation.

GMC Expo: Innovation and opportunity first

The GMC Expo emerges as the ultimate space for networking and business development. Over 100 companies and start-ups will present their innovative projects, fostering networking, and unlocking unprecedented business opportunities. The expo will showcase a diverse array of sectors, including transportation, infrastructure, consumer goods, technology, and legal, each playing a pivotal role in the development of mobility solutions.

Technological development and innovation, aimed at sustainable mobility solutions, will be the protagonists of this new call. Among other proposals, the new 24H Lemans car will be unveiled on October 24th, and the first Spanish air cab powered by drones will also be showcased. In addition, EDP will bring a Formula E simulator; Fundación ONCE will present a guide robot for blind people; SETGA will give prominence to its pedestrian lighting systems; GSS POWER will highlight its ultra-fast EV chargers; Teralco will present its collaborative platform that promotes sustainable mobility; Sisas will promote a pedestrian safety system and its bicycle lane safety device; and CIIMA-UP4 brings together 4 technical universities and private sector companies to showcase some of the most innovative solutions for the mobility of the future.

Participants registering by 16 October will benefit from a 50% discount .

The full programme and list of partners, exhibitors and speakers area available here.

For media accreditation to cover the event click here.

Mariana Castano Cano

10 Billion Solutions

mariana@10billionsolutions

What is Global Mobility Call?