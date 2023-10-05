Mortgage applications hit three-decade low amidst rising rates

(MENAFN) Recent data published by the Mortgage Bankers Association has revealed a significant decline in a crucial measure of home-purchase applications, marking the lowest level in nearly three decades. The cause behind this dramatic drop appears to be a substantial cooling of consumer demand, largely driven by the recent surge in mortgage rates.



The Mortgage Bankers Association's index of mortgage applications recorded a 6 percent decline in the past week, bringing it to its lowest point since 1996. This stark decline highlights the extent to which consumer interest in purchasing homes has waned in response to the current interest rate environment.



Adding to the concern, the data also indicates that the average rate for the widely used 30-year loan has climbed for four consecutive weeks, reaching a notable 7.53 percent. This rate represents the highest level seen since the year 2000, serving as a stark contrast to rates that stood at approximately 5.65 percent just one year ago.



MBA’s deputy chief economist, Joel Kan, attributed this upward trajectory in mortgage rates to the recent increase in Treasury yields. As a result of these higher rates, the mortgage application activity has come to a virtual standstill, reflecting a level not seen since 1996.



The repercussions of these soaring rates have been substantial, significantly impacting housing demand. Applications for mortgages to facilitate home purchases have plummeted by 6 percent within the week, a trend that extends beyond the short term. Comparatively, application volume is down by a staggering 22 percent when compared to the same period in the preceding year.



The data underscores the considerable influence of interest rates on the housing market, with rising rates contributing to a notable slowdown in home purchase activity. This situation presents challenges for potential homebuyers and the broader real estate sector, as higher mortgage rates have the potential to reshape the dynamics of the housing market.

