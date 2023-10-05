Marcos Jr Isn't Nearly As Popular As Previously

(MENAFN- Asia Times) MANILA –“My suggestion for the president is to crack the whip with his Cabinet, especially the poorly performing members of the Cabinet who do not help but are instead harming the president,” said Senator Miguel Zubiri, a key ally of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

His advice for a shake-up comes amid an authoritative opinion survey that showed all top Filipino officials suffering significant declines in their approval ratings amid a dismal economic situation .

In the latest Pulse Asia survey conducted from September 10-14, Marcos Jr, who was catapulted to power with a historic electoral mandate in 2022, saw his approval ratings plunge from 80% in June to 65% in September.

His Vice President, Sara Duterte, whose father maintained sky-high approval ratings throughout his six-year term in office, saw her approval ratings drop by 11% from 84% to 73% over the same period. Senate President Zubiri's ratings were down from 56% to 50%.

Among the poorest Filipinos, Marcos Jr's numbers dropped by a staggering 29%, while similar reversals were also registered among upper-to-middle voters.

Shockingly, this places Marcos Jr, who won the greatest share of votes ever in contemporary Philippine elections, well behind his two immediate predecessors, Rodrigo Duterte (80%) and Benigno Aquino (77%), who enjoyed far higher approval ratings at this phase in their presidency.

By all indications, Marcos Jr's political honeymoon is over. Rising food prices have been the biggest factor behind the Philippine government's plunging approval ratings, while investors are souring on the Southeast Asian nation's prospects.

Confronting growing domestic troubles, the Filipino president is expected to take more decisive measures, not only in dealing with economic troubles at home but also on the foreign policy front amid festering disputes with China. After all, surveys have consistently shown that a super-majority of Filipinos want the government to take a tougher stance on the maritime disputes.