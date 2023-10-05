MDLBEAST Presents FOWG: Elevate Your Vibe At Riyadh's Premier Rooftop Experience

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) MDLBEAST, the leading music entertainment company based in Saudi Arabia, is excited to present FOWG, a spectacular rooftop event series offering a unique and immersive experience overlooking the breathtaking cityscape of Riyadh.

Starting from the 5th of October and continuing every Thursday until the end of April, 2024, FOWG invites guests to discover niche sounds and explore the freshest genres while soaking in the mesmerizing views of the city. This exclusive event will take place from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.

With a lineup curated to ignite the dance floor, FOWG kicks off its first Thursday with electrifying performances by DISCO MASR and LOUSH, promising an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment. Each Thursday will feature a new and exciting lineup, bringing an ever-changing energy to the event.

FOWG offers different ticket tiers. The Couples ticket, priced at SAR 998, allows entry for one male and one female, providing a perfect opportunity for couples to experience the event together. The singles' tickets are priced at SAR 499. Choose the ticket that suits you best and join us.

FOWG promises a remarkable fusion of music, ambiance, and the captivating skyline of Riyadh. Join us for this extraordinary event and elevate your vibe!

For further information and to purchase tickets, please visit [FOWG page ].