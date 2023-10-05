(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By Julianne Geiger for the OilPrice . Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News .

Oil Tensions Mount As Iraq Contradicts Turkey's Export Claims

While Turkey said on Monday that Iraqi oil exports would resume this week through a stalled oil pipeline, Iraq is saying that negotiations are still ongoing.

