Russian Business Leader Discusses Opportunities In Iraq

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Dr. Qahtan Taha Khalf, the Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq in Moscow, met with Alexey Repik, the President of Business Russia , on Tuesday.

Business Russia describes itself as "an All-Russia Public Organization which represents the interests of private non-resource businesses - local industry leaders."

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance trade and industrial relations, explore investment opportunities, and increase trade between the two countries.

Additionally, they addressed the Development Road Project and the potential for leveraging the expertise of leading Russian companies in residential complex construction.

(Sources: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Business Russia)

