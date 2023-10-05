Government Threatens To Scrap Monopoly Given To Srilankan

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

The Government has threatened to scrap the monopoly given to SriLankan Airlines for flights operating between Colombo and some international destinations.

Minister of Ports and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva told Parliament that he had a discussion with international airline operators and requested them to expand operations between Colombo and global destinations.

He said that he offered airlines to operate direct flights to destinations from Colombo earlier granted only to SriLankan Airlines.

The Minister said the offer was made to ensure tourism was not affected by the crisis at SriLankan Airlines.

The Minister also said that a glo-slow campiagn launched by SriLankan Airlines trade unions had been suspended.

The go-slow campaign had resulted in a number of delays of SriLankan Airlines flights.

Nimal Siripala de Silva also said that the restructuring process of SriLankan Airlines was continuing.