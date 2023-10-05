Kuwait Education Min. Commends Teachers On Their World Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Adel Al-Manea commended on Thursday teachers for their dedication and efforts to prepare and educate future generations.

"It is our collective duty to hold our teachers in high esteem," said Dr. Al-Manea during the ministry's celebration of World Teachers Day, affirming the importance of this annual commemoration to show appreciation and gratitude for their hard work.

Expo 965 team for heritage and craft exhibitions and Kuwaiti innovators as well as a number of boy and girl scouts participated in the celebration.

World Teachers' Day is held annually on 5 October to celebrate all teachers around the globe. It commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions. (end)

