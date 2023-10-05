Azerbaijani Team Wins 30 Medals At Belt Wrestling European Championships

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The 3rd Belt Wrestling European Championships have come to an
end in Baku.
The Azerbaijani team has finished second in the overall medal
Azernews reports.
The wrestlers won a clutch of 30 medals, including a gold, six
silvers, and 23 bronzes.
Note that wrestling remains the most popular sport in Azerbaijan
and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was
established in 1993.
The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The
country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number
of medals achieved in five consecutive Games.
In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the
overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.
National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze.
Russia topped the medal table followed by Turkiye.
The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow
held in Russia. The national team won one gold, two silver, and two
bronze medals in the tournament
In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was
crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.
Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the
Russian wrestler in the final. He has been crowned the champion of
Azerbaijan in the weight category up to 86 kg in 2019.
