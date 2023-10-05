Free Legal Assistance To Be Provided To Citizens In Baku, Nakhchivan & Ganja

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Bar Association together with the Mediation Council will provide free legal assistance and meditation services to citizens in Baku, Nakhchivan, and Ganja in connection with the Year of Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports, citing Bar Association.

It was reported that lawyers of the Sumgayit Regional Prosecutor's Office and mediators of Sumgayit Organisation Mediation No1 will hold a round table on Practical Issues of Advocacy and Mediation Services, as well as provide free legal assistance and consultations on mediation to citizens. The event will be held on October 10 at 10:00 at the Heydar Aliyev Centre in Sumgayit city.

At the same time, a free legal aid action will be held on 12 October at the administrative building of the Bar Association in Nakhchivan and Ganja under Baku City Prosecutor's Office No.12.