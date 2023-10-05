Free Legal Assistance To Be Provided To Citizens In Baku, Nakhchivan & Ganja

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Bar Association together with the Mediation Council will
provide free legal assistance and meditation services to citizens
in Baku, Nakhchivan, and Ganja in connection with the Year of
Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports, citing Bar
Association.
It was reported that lawyers of the Sumgayit Regional
Prosecutor's Office and mediators of Sumgayit Organisation
Mediation No1 will hold a round table on Practical Issues of
Advocacy and Mediation Services, as well as provide free legal
assistance and consultations on mediation to citizens. The event
will be held on October 10 at 10:00 at the Heydar Aliyev Centre in
Sumgayit city.
At the same time, a free legal aid action will be held on 12
October at the administrative building of the Bar Association in
Nakhchivan and Ganja under Baku City Prosecutor's Office No.12.
