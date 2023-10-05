Enemy Launches Five Airstrikes Near Beryslav In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has launched five airstrikes outside the city of Beryslav in Ukraine's southern Kherson region.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy carried out five airstrikes in the area of the city of Beryslav," he wrote.

He said that information about the extent of destruction and casualties was being specified.

In the early hours of Thursday, October 5, the enemy shelled the center of Kherson, killing a man and a woman and leaving another man wounded.

In addition, the Russian army shelled the villages of Zolota Balka, Kizomys and Bilozerka in the Kherson region this morning, causing destruction and damage.