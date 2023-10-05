Ukraine Receives 48 Vehicles With Humanitarian Aid From Taiwan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has received humanitarian aid from the people of Taiwan in the form of 48 vehicles with medical and military equipment.

Project curator Kateryna Muzlova told this to Ukrinform.

"We are talking about mobile intensive care units (ambulances), cars for evacuating people with disabilities, six fire engines and a dozen more jeeps and minibuses for the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front. Most of the vehicles have already been handed over to the final recipients along the entire front line from Kharkiv to Kherson," Muzlova said.

She said that the transferred vehicles also contained medicines and military equipment. "The main filling of the vehicles is toys for children, food, hygiene products, wheelchairs and other medical equipment and medicines. Taiwanese friends also gave us night vision devices, helmets, nets and special underwear for women in the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Muzlova said.

According to the curator of the project, she contacted a Taiwanese volunteer who organized the assistance during a fundraiser for vehicles for the Ukrainian marines.

"Previously, I was a volunteer from the Marine Corps Support Headquarters, with whom we raised funds for cars for the 36th Marine Corps Brigade. When disseminating information about the fundraiser among foreign organizations, one of the donors learned about my active volunteer position. He was also impressed by the activities carried out during the martial law in Ukraine, which we organized together with other relatives of prisoners of war. Soon we started talking about the possibility of receiving help. He turned out to be a volunteer who united Ukrainians in Taiwan and some Polish volunteers to help transport the bulk of the cargo. As a result, this project became a symbiosis of charitable organizations from Taiwan, Poland and Ukraine. The government of Taiwan also actively participated, because ambulances and fire trucks were at their disposal," Muzlova said.

More than ten military units, city councils of front-line districts and medical institutions of various regions of Ukraine became the final recipients of aid. The main part of the aid has already been transferred to the final recipients.

Earlier reports said that Taiwan would allocate $5 million for a Lithuanian-initiated project to restore a school destroyed by Russian troops in Borodianka and a kindergarten damaged by shelling in Irpin, Kyiv region.