(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense forces in the Bakhmut direction destroyed six enemy tanks in one day.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"In one day we destroyed six Russian tanks in the Bakhmut direction. The Asgard group, the Ochi unit of the 120th Separate Airborne Brigade worked in cooperation with the Shark group of the 28th Brigade, the Klavdich group of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, and the head of the electronic warfare and cyber warfare service of the 28th Brigade. Our soldiers canceled three T-72 tanks, one T-80 and two T-90. Also, 2s1 self-propelled artillery systems and one infantry fighting vehicle," the statement said.

As reported, the Defense Forces destroyed almost 180 occupants in the Bakhmut direction over the last day.