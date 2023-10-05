UN member states presidents ask for overhaul at 78th General Assembly

(MENAFN) In the 78th UN General Assembly in September, world presidents condemned current multipartite organizations and asked for overhaul, declared UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday.



"Without exception, leaders spoke of the importance of multilateral solutions. But leader after leader told me that our current multilateral institutions are not delivering – and called for reforms," Guterres stated in the Common Agenda conference at United Nations head office.



Guterres noted that he had 141 two-sided gatherings in the General Assembly, providing him the chance to hear the views of presidents from member nations on this issue.



"There was strong criticism of the mismatch between the institutions of global governance, and the economic and political realities of our world," Guterres declared.



The 78th General Assembly was held in New York on September 19-26. With 189 UN members giving a speech to the world body, the major objectives they insisted on involved maintainable improvements aims, climate change, war zones, as well as requests for modification.

