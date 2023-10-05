Local Revenue At JD5.2Bln In January-July Of 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- Local revenue jumped by a staggering JD404 million in the first seven months of the current year to a total of JD5.204 billion compared to the figure reported in the same period in 2022, achieving 59.4 percent of what was projected in the General Budget Law.The rise came as a result of a leap in tax revenues of about JD199.3 million and an increase in non-tax revenues of about JD204.8 million.The increase in tax revenues is due to the rise in income and profits tax revenues to JD227.5 million, as a result of the improvement in tax commitment and compliance of taxpayers in submitting tax returns, without raising tax rates.In terms of public spending, the total spending of the central government/budget during the first seven months of the current year amounted to JD6.156 billion, compared to JD5.888 billion during the same period of the previous year, as a result of an increase in current expenditures to JD366.8 million compared to the figure reported in the same period of the year.Subsequently, the financial deficit saw a decrease of JD80.7 million, amounting to JD924.8 million during the first seven months of the current year, compared to JD1.005 billion during the same period of the previous year.