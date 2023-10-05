Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of South Africa Envoy

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for Diplomatic and Expatriate Affairs Majid Qatarna received on Thursday a copy of the credentials of the Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa Tselane Mokuena, as an accredited and resident ambassador to the Kingdom.

