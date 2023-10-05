Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
At the close of business Wednesday 04 October 2023:
The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was
- excluding income, 1074
- including income, 1078
The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was
- excluding income, 1082
- including income, 1086
