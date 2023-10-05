Mvision AI Introduces The World's First Comprehensive GBSTM Solution For Radiation Therapy Contouring

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Guideline-Based Segmentation (GBSTM) solution for responsible radiation therapy contouring

Radiotherapy needs more than just fast and accurate auto-contouring; it also requires training and verification solutions - Guide and Verify from MVision AI

HELSINKI, FINLAND, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MVision AI is proud to announce the launch of the world's first comprehensive Guideline-Based Segmentation (GBSTM) solution for responsible radiation therapy contouring. The launch of MVision AI's GBSTM solution aligns with the release of two new products - Guide and Verify, addressing these essential requirements in radiation therapy.Guide empowers clinical teams to competently review AI-generated structures, thereby helping them to refine their contouring skills. Our solution offers a library of guideline-based peer-reviewed contours that are used as reference in the training process. The manual contour is automatically overlapped with the reference contour, giving an excellent overview of the similarities and differences between them - visually and numerically.Guide is a critical piece of our GBSTM solution to complement and enhance the use of our guideline-based Contour+ solution. Increasing your clinicians sensitivity to detect auto-segmentation errors and deviations will elevate your team's knowledge in accordance with best practice and bring a common understanding across your department to ultimately deliver a consistent standardization throughout.Verify allows visual and volumetric comparison of contours, aiding clinics to observe similarities and differences. Easily compare the user or AI-generated structures vs. verified reference structures and calculate comparison metrics."We understand the challenges in clinics today of having to deal with increased workloads while needing to retain good quality in treatments. AI can help with the workload but there are concerns of maintaining the necessary staff expertise and avoiding errors when AI takes care of daily tasks. GBSTM addresses these concerns, giving users the power to educate their staff and compare contours while enabling the automation of the contouring process", says Jani Pehkonen, GBSTM Product Owner.Earlier MVision AI announced the launching of Contour+ , its headline innovative solution. Automatically generated contours are increasing consistency and saving precious time . Its unique guideline-based approach follows experts' recommendations and ensures accuracy for both clinical practice and research. Contour+ simultaneously provides powerful advanced operations to fit complex workflows and customers' needs.The combined implementation of Guide, Verify and Contour+ covers all clinical needs in radiotherapy contouring. From guideline-compliant AI-based automation to professional contouring training and performance verification, MVision AI offers the complete package that addresses clinical necessities."The EU Parliament is preparing the AI act to make sure that AI systems are safe and transparent. AI systems should be overseen by people, rather than by automation, to prevent harmful outcomes. This is exactly what we are offering – AI that standardizes radiotherapy coupled with tools to oversee its correct function and safe use. Guiding and verifying", says Jarkko Niemelä, CEO and Co-founder.The implementation of the entire GBSTM solution in clinics showcases advanced return on investment (ROI). Clinics can assess and analyze staff performance without the use of supervisor education, resulting in significant time and cost savings. The use of the GBSTM platform will bring significant benefits not only to clinics but also to patients, as they will receive precise radiation therapy treatment faster.About MVision AIMVision AI is your trusted partner in healthcare innovation! We are a team of experienced professionals committed to revolutionizing the cancer care industry through the application of cutting-edge AI technology. The company's mission is to improve the quality of care for cancer patients, during & after treatment, with the help of collaborative intelligence of humans and AI.MVision AI was co-founded by Jarkko Niemelä, Saad Ullah Akram and Mahmudul Hasan in 2017. The company has since grown into a team of experienced professionals, including Radiation Oncologists, Radiation Therapists, Medical Physicists, and Clinical Scientists.- By the conclusion of 2022, the company raised 5.4 million euros in Post Seed financing to accelerate market adoption of our unique value proposition as well as to drive future innovation.- Recently, MVision AI's Contour+ was awarded a government tender in the Republic of Ireland for its installation at Cork University Hospital.- MVision AI's Contour+ has been officially recommended by NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) for use within the NHS, alongside several other AI auto-contouring tools.

