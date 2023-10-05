Scholz asks for nonviolent resolution to Serbia’s war with Kosovo

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz asked for a nonviolent answer to the war among Serbia as well as bordering Kosovo.



Scholz declared at a mutual press meeting with Bulgarian Premier Nikolai Denkov: “For me, it is very important that the situation does not escalate further when it comes to Serbia and Kosovo. It's about a peaceful solution and that's what we're very committed to. Germany, France, and Italy are particularly active in this regard.”



He continued that the topic will be deliberated on Thursday and Friday when president from almost 50 European nations gather in Granada, Spain as well.



Previously in the day, a German Foreign Ministry representative branded Serbia's retreat of units from the boundary with Kosovo an "important step," but advised Belgrade to take more measures to de-escalate stresses with its bordering countries.



Speaking with the news outlets in Berlin, Kathrin Deschauer stated that the condition in the area is "quite worrying" in the respect of the recent stage of fatal aggression in northern Kosovo.



“Serbia has an obligation to unequivocally call for a renunciation of violence. Overall, the situation is of course tense. The first signs of a reduction in Serbian troops are an important step towards de-escalation. That notwithstanding, we want to stress again that further steps towards de-escalation must now be taken," she declared.

