Equity Management Software Market Revenue To Reach USD 2 Billion By 2035, Says Research Nester

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global equity management software market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of over ~9% from 2023 to 2035. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 2 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 600 million in the year 2022 major factor for the growth is growing equity related activity. For instance, as of June 30, 2022, the total value of private market assets under management (AUM) was about USD 1o trillion. Since 2017, AUM has increased at a rate of around 19 percent every year. As a result, the market is set to grow over the coming years.

Furthermore, growth in the number of businesses all across the world is also projected to influence the market revenue. Globally, there were a total of reportedly about 332 million companies in 2021, which was an uptick from the approximately 327 million enterprises there were in 2019 and 2020. Consequently, the need for equity management software is on the surge.

Surge in Number of Real Estate Companies to Boost the Growth of Global Equity Management Software Market

There has been a surge in real estate companies all across the world. For instance, in India, there are over than 81,000 real estate companies, while there exist more than 4,29,000 in the US. In order to avoid work operation delays, every asset management in the real estate sector aims to keep costs to a minimum for the company and to make sure that each piece of equipment is available when it is needed. Maintaining track of all the assets connected to each piece of real estate is crucial for maintaining a real estate structure. Therefore, the demand for equity management software is growing.

Equity Management Software Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Adoption of IoT to Drive the Market Growth in Asia Pacific

The equity management software market in Asia Pacific is estimated to have the notable growth over the forecast period. The major element to drive this growth in this region is growing adoption of IoT. The combined expansion of the mature IoT regions in APAC (such as South Korea, Japan, Australia, and China) and the developing IoT regions in APAC (such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Thailand) is expected to boost the current market of about 13 billion IoT devices to close to 37 billion by 2030. Hence, the use of IoT is also anticipated to be integrated in equity management software.

Rise in Number of Stock Owner to Influence the Market Expansion in North America

The market for equity management software in North America is also projected to garner the significant revenue over the coming years. This could be owing to rising number of stick owners. In 2023, the percentages of adults who own stock range from highs of about 83% of those in households earning $100,000 or more and almost eight in ten college graduates and postgraduates to lows of close to 30% of individuals in households making less than $40,000.

Equity Management Software, Segmentation by Application



Start-Ups

Private Corporations

Listed Companies Financial Teams

The start-ups segment is expected to have the significant growth in the market over the projected period. This could ne owing to rise in number of start-ups. With about 49 million new firms debuting each year, there are roughly 149 million startups in existence today. Every day, on average, 136,000 new businesses are founded. In the long run, employing stock management software may be cost-effective. It saves time and money by minimising the requirement for physical labour and the likelihood of mistakes. Additionally, it lessens the possibility of compliance problems and legal conflicts, which tend to be expensive for businesses. Hence, start-ups area adopting equity management software further encouraging the market growth.

Equity Management Software, Segmentation by Deployment



On-Premise Cloud

The cloud segment is projected to have notable growth in the market over the coming years. The growth of the segment can be influence by growing investment on cloud. By 2026, it is anticipated that about USD 2 trillion would be spent on cloud computing, up from slightly over USD 499 billion in 2022.

A few of the well-known industry leaders in the equity management software market that are profiled by Research Nester are Certent, Inc., Eqvista Inc., KOGER Inc., Vestd Ltd, Capshare Impex Pvt Ltd, eShares, Inc., DBA Carta, Inc., EquityEffect Corporation, Ledgy AG, Gust Equity Management, Capdesk ApS, Insight software, and others.

Recent Development in the Equity Management Software Market



Venture fund investors will now be able to start and monitor the progress of fund administration chores on the go with the help of eShares, Inc. DBA Carta, Inc.'s newly available mobile application, "Carta Carry." Insight Software declared that it had acquired Certent, Inc. to increase the scope of its stock management and financial disclosure management offerings.

