Global Crossing Airlines Announces Record Block Hours

GlobalX operated 6,504 block hours in Q3 2023 compared to 3,585 hours in Q2 2023, an 81% increase. Of the hours operated in Q3 2023, 70% were operated on an ACMI basis and 30% were operated on a Charter basis, which compares to Q2 2023 where 38% were operated on an ACMI basis and 62% were operated on a Charter basis.

The Company also confirms that its third A321F will be delivered the week of October 10th, its 11th passenger aircraft will deliver the week of October 20th and 12th A320 passenger aircraft will deliver the second week of November, 2023.

The Company intends to announce its Q3 2023 financial results and business update prior to market open on Wednesday November 8th and will be hosting a Zoom webinar to provide a business update and discuss the Q3 2023 financial results the same day.

When: Nov 8, 2023 01:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Global Crossing Airlines – Q3 2023 Earnings Release & Management Update

In addition, the Company announces it will host its Annual General Meeting at its Miami Headquarters at 10am on December 13, 2023, with more details to follow.

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental Airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, European and Latin American markets. GlobalX is also now operating ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter. GlobalX is IOSA certified by IATA and holds TCO's for Europe and the UK.



