Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

5 October 2023

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 9 October 2023

Effective from 9 October 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 9 October 2023 to 8 January 2024:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030505805, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 9 October 2023: 4.9720% pa

NO0010887391, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 9 October 2023: 6.0000% pa

NO0010887409, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 9 October 2023: 6.0300% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

