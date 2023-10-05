Pigmented Lesion Treatment Market Size To Reach US$ 7,614.7 Million By 2033: Industry Trends And Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The UK pigmented lesion treatment market is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR through 2033 due to increasing skin cancer, especially melanoma.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The pigmented lesion treatment market size is anticipated to exceed US$ 3,591.3 million in 2023 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 7,614.7 million by 2033. The pigmented lesion treatment market share is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2033.The beauty and skincare industry's focus on flawless skin is driving demand for pigmented lesion treatments, with consumers seeking solutions to manage pigmentation issues and achieve an even complexion. Cosmetic and skincare companies are also introducing products for pigmentation problems, creating a synergy between medical and cosmetic approaches, which is propelling market growth as individuals explore various options to enhance their skin's appearance and health.Request A Sample Copy of This Research Report:Integration of technology has transformed the diagnosis and treatment planning for pigmented lesions, with telemedicine platforms enhancing accessibility, electronic health records streamlining data storage, and AI applications aiding in skin abnormality assessment. These advancements boost efficiency and accuracy in pigmented lesion detection and treatment, ultimately enhancing patient care and fostering market expansion.An increasing emphasis on preventative care and skin well-being has led people to adopt lifestyle changes like sunscreen use, protective clothing, and seeking shade to reduce the likelihood of developing new pigmented lesions. This proactive approach to skin health involves taking preventive measures against UV radiation and pigmented lesion formation, contributing to the integration of skin wellness into pigmented lesion management and driving industry growth.“As a result of ongoing demand-driven factors such as technology advancements, patient education, and a culture of preventative skin health, the market for pigmented lesion treatment is expected to grow substantially. To accommodate the wide range of needs of patients looking for effective treatments for pigmented lesions and to take care of both medical and cosmetic issues, industry participants will need to adapt, innovate, and work together as the market continues to change,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.Key Takeaways from the Pigmented Lesion Treatment Market ReportIn 2018, the global market size stood at US$ 2,467.2 million.The market size expanded at a 6.4% CAGR from 2018 to 2022.In 2022, the global market stood at US$ 3,361.5 million.In 2022, the lasers and energy-based devices segment gained 42.3% of the pigmented lesion treatment market share.In 2022, dermatology clinics remained the leading end-use sector, occupying nearly 72.3% of the pigmented lesion treatment market share.India's pigmented lesion treatment market is estimated to develop at an 8% CAGR through 2033.China's pigmented lesion treatment market is anticipated to rise at a 7.5% CAGR through 2033.Germany's pigmented lesion treatment market is estimated to thrive at a 7.4% CAGR through 2033.Competition AnalysisThe pigmented lesion treatment market is dynamic, driven by technological advancements. Key players in the market are focusing on R&D activities to develop medical and aesthetic solutions for pigmented lesions. They are developing patient-centric therapeutic methods to increase their market presence and provide better service to the patients.They are also focusing on collaborations and innovations to boost their market ereach and revenue share. They are also strategizing to increase their portfolio for therapeutics and product offerings for pigmented lesion treatment.Recent Developments in the Pigmented Lesion Treatment MarketIn 2014, Lutronic Corporation introduced Lutronic XT Q-Switched, doubled frequency laser. The system includes several treatment applications such as tattoo removal, pigmented lesion, melisma, skin-rejuvenation, and pore-size reduction.In 2014, Syneron Medical Ltd. introduced PicoWay picosecond device for pigmented lesion and tattoo removal at the 23rd session of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress in AmsterdamKey Players in the Pigmented Lesion Treatment MarketLumenis Ltd.Alma Laser Inc.Zeltic, El.CuteraSisramAllergan PlcCynosureJohnson & JohnsonBausch Health Group of CompaniesSTRATA Skin SciencesSolta Medical Inc.Lynton's Laser Ltd.Lutronic CorporationFotona d.d.Sciton, Inc.Get Exclusive Access to Segment-specific Details, Uncover Crucial Trends, Drivers, and Challenges:Market SegmentationBy Product:Lasers and Energy-based DevicesRadiofrequency (RF) DevicesMicro-focused UltrasoundIntense Pulsed Light DevicesBy Lesion Type:FrecklesLentiginesMelismaOthersBy End-use Sector:Dermatology ClinicsBeauty ClinicsAuthorSabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain:Atrophic Vaginitis Treatment Market Size : The global atrophic vaginitis treatment market is anticipated to accumulate a market value of US$ 6 Billion by registering a CAGR of 8% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.Keratitis Treatment Market Share : The global keratitis treatment market is anticipated to surpass an impressive valuation of US$ 789.89 million in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

