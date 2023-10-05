Tenovi Secures $4.2 Million Series A To Expand Remote Patient Monitoring Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTSMOUTH , NH, U.S., October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- At the forefront of remote health innovation, Tenovi , a technology firm specializing in remote patient monitoring (RPM), announces the successful conclusion of $4.2 million Series A funding. Prophetic Capital Partners led the round in direct response to the surging demand for Tenovi's comprehensive range of RPM hardware, software solutions, and services."We are grateful for the support of Prophetic Capital, who share our vision and recognize the transformative potential already achieved in our remote patient monitoring hardware and software technology," said Dr. Nizan Friedman, co-founder and CEO of Tenovi."This capital infusion bolsters our capacity to expedite research and development, grow our team, and pave the path for innovative solutions that enhance accessibility to RPM devices for patients, physicians, and healthcare organizations where they are needed most."This expansion follows a period of 650% revenue growth, the launch of seven FDA-cleared RPM devices, and integration with over 100 remote patient monitoring companies. Tenovi has also broadened its portfolio of remote patient monitoring cellular-enabled devices by partnering with industry leaders such as Trividia Health.The milestone funding will fuel innovation and expansion in several key areas:. Advancing research and development efforts to address the growing need for new medical device integrations with the Tenovi platform.. Expanding the company's presence on the East Coast and enhancing fulfillment capacity.. Strengthening infrastructure and operational capabilities to meet the growing demand and ensure the scalability of Tenovi's solutions.For more information about Tenovi and its innovative technology solutions, please visit tenovi .About TenoviTenovi is a data aggregation and automation platform that connects medical device manufacturers with remote patient monitoring companies. They offer an expanding range of medical device solutions that connect to their proprietary cellular gateway, automating the transfer of patient vitals. Their API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable the seamless deployment of remote patient monitoring programs.About Prophetic Capital PartnersProphetic Capital Partners is a specialized private equity firm that helps small and medium-sized business entrepreneurs maximize their business value and be effectively positioned for a liquidity event.

