The Sullivan Group Partners With Augmedix To Reduce Documentation Burden And Improve Patient Safety

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DENVER, CO, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, The Sullivan Group (TSG) , a leading authority in patient safety and medical error reduction, announced a plan for a strategic partnership with Augmedix (NASDAQ: AUGX), a healthcare technology company that delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions, to integrate TSG's Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) into Augmedix's platform, which serves clinicians in both emergency departments and ambulatory clinics.



TSG's CDSS is designed to help reduce providers' exposure to diagnosis-related medical errors and facilitate clinical documentation that reflects high-quality, evidence-based medicine. Expected to be available as an optional add-on for Augmedix customers in 2024, the newly-modified CDSS will leverage TSG's proprietary clinical content and decision support algorithms, accommodate synchronous and asynchronous documentation workflows and will aim to help EDs achieve a high level of compliance with quality and patient safety measures.



“We are excited to work with Augmedix. Not only do we share a common vision for emergency medicine documentation, but we also share a client base with Augmedix that makes our path forward impactful for patients and providers,” said Dan Sullivan, M.D., J.D., Founder and CEO of The Sullivan Group.“Their commitment to satisfy many different documentation workflows is refreshing, and we look forward to leveraging their deep expertise in artificial intelligence and large language models.”



TSG's products and services drive greater alignment in clinical practice patterns to improve patient safety and have been shown to reduce diagnosis-related malpractice claims by up to 70% .



“Augmedix and The Sullivan Group are well-positioned to focus on improving patient safety and reducing diagnosis-related medical errors,” shared Ian Shakil, Founder, Director, and Chief Strategy Officer of Augmedix.“This partnership highlights Augmedix's strategy to leverage its real-time, bi-directional communication channel at the point of care to deliver critical information when and where it is most needed and best applied. Together, TSG and Augmedix can improve the burnout and medical documentation burden faced by ED clinicians, while driving our joint mission of improving patient access and safety.”



This partnership is expected to allow Augmedix and TSG to impact patient outcomes for Augmedix customers in the acute care setting. The parties have agreed in principle on a strategic partnership and are working towards the completion of a definitive agreement regarding the partnership. Together, Augmedix and TSG can work with leading hospital systems to develop high-quality, trusted solutions that reduce errors in emergency medicine.



About The Sullivan Group

Since 1998, The Sullivan Group has been a leading authority in patient safety and medical error reduction. Their RSQ® Solutions platform has been used by over 1,000 acute care facilities in the US, and their patented Risk Mitigation Module, part of a larger Clinical Decision Support System, has been used by over 500 emergency departments. By partnering with The Sullivan Group, many large hospital system clients have noticed significant reductions in their malpractice claims and improvements in their patient outcomes. To learn more, visit



About Augmedix

Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX) delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners.



Augmedix is on a mission to help clinicians and patients form a human connection by seamlessly integrating our technology at the point of care. Augmedix's proprietary platform digitizes the natural clinician-patient conversations, which are converted into comprehensive medical notes and structured data in real time. The company's platform uses automatic speech recognition and natural language processing, including large language models, to generate accurate and timely medical notes that are transferred into the EHR.



Augmedix's products relieve clinicians of administrative burden, in turn, reducing burnout, increasing clinician efficiency and improving patient access. Through Augmedix's proprietary platform and bi-directional communication channel, Augmedix is ideally suited to serve as the vehicle for change at the point of care.



Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit .



Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as“believes,”“may,”“will,”“estimates,”“potential,”“continues,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“expects,”“could,”“would,”“projects,”“plans,”“targets,”“excited,”“optimistic,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the integration of TSG's CDSS into the Augmedix platform; statements regarding the expectation that TSG and Augmedix will enter into a definitive strategic partnership agreement; statements regarding the intended benefits of the integration of CDSS,; statements regarding the availability of CDSS as an optional add-on for Augmedix Customer's in 2024; statements regarding the ability of CDSS integration to help achieve a high level of compliance with quality and patient safety measures; statements regarding the positioning of Augmedix and TSG and their ability to improve patient safety and reduce diagnosis-related medical errors, and improve burnout and medical documentation burden faced by ED clinicians while driving a joint mission of improving patient access and safety; and statements regarding the partnership's ability to impact patient outcomes and the development of high-quality, trusted solutions that reduce errors in emergency medicine. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the ability of Augmedix and TSG to enter into a definitive strategic partnership agreement consistent with the parties' expectations (if at all) and the risks detailed in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2023, as well as other documents that may be filed by us from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

