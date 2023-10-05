Edge Computing Boosts Connected Homes In South America, Expected To Reach $387.3 Million By 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Home Market by Technology, Computing Type, Service Provider Type, Application, User Interface, Connection Type and Deployment 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.





This report provides an in-depth assessment of the connected home market, focusing on various aspects such as technology, computing type, service providers, application types, user interfaces, connection types, communication interfaces, deployment types, and regions. The report also evaluates the impact of AI, IoT, and supporting technologies on the connected home market, including current inhibitors and solutions.

Key findings and insights from the report include:

: Smart speakers in connected home solutions in North America are projected to reach $39.1 billion by 2028. This suggests strong growth and adoption of voice-controlled smart speakers in the region.: Edge computing support for connected homes in South America is expected to reach $387.3 million by 2028. Edge computing plays a crucial role in enhancing the performance and responsiveness of connected home devices and services.: The report highlights that the smart home has become an extension of the smart workplace for many workers. Integration between business communications and smart home technologies is expected to be a high-growth area, providing opportunities for application developers and systems integrators.: The concept of the smart, connected home is evolving, with greater intelligence, connectivity, and control. Pre-wired Ethernet and gateway devices are becoming standard expectations for new homes, contributing to the growth of the connected home market.: AI technologies are playing a significant role in the connected home market. The integration of AI with smart speakers and intelligent agent solutions is aligning closely with the evolution of AI and IoT technologies. Virtual personal assistants are expected to experience high growth as open-source software and APIs become available for application development.: While younger generations are more accepting of a DIY approach to connected home setup and operation, older generations may have concerns about security, privacy, and the perceived hassle of setup. However, these challenges are gradually diminishing as the industry addresses interoperability, plug-and-play, and security concerns.: The connected home ecosystem is expanding beyond entertainment to include home and office equipment, personal consumer electronics, energy management, safety, and smart consumer appliances. This expansion is transforming consumer lifestyles and making tasks more convenient.

In summary, the connected home market is evolving rapidly, with advancements in technology, increased consumer acceptance, and the integration of AI and IoT. While challenges related to privacy and security persist, the industry is addressing these issues to drive further adoption. The connected home is becoming an integral part of consumer lifestyles, offering convenience and efficiency.

