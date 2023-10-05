Billions Club To Host Closed Meeting For The Top 50 Major Investors On October 6

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) UAE, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The prestigious Billions Club, is set to host an exclusive gathering of top investors at the Address Beach Resort on October 6. With a limited attendance of 50 seats, this event promises to bring together the crème de la crème of the investment world. The dress code for the evening is "Casual & Business Casual," creating an atmosphere of both professionalism and relaxation.



The main focus of the meeting will be on the vast investment opportunities that the Asian market presents today, with prominent speakers sharing their insights and expertise.



Location: UAE, Dubai, Address Beach Resort.



Speakers:

Nikolai Udiansky - Key Insights from the largest crypto conference Token2049.

Vadim Sinegin - The Emergence of the Bull Real Estate Market in Phuket.

Pavel Tanasyuk - Space Economics: Sending a Spider Robot on a Mission to the Moon.

Denis Dolinsky - Cross-Border Payments, CBDC, and ISO 20022 Standard: How the Financial World Will Change in the New Payment System.

Marat Minkin - Prospects of TON Blockchain Projects with 500 million wallets and Telegram as a Super App with 1.5 billion users by 2028.

Artem Mitrofanov - International Real Estate Transactions Using Cryptocurrencies.

Said Zaliev - Investments in Automobiles: Benefits and Risks.



Event Sponsors:

Ehold

Wepad

Yana Luxury Travel

Crypto exchange COEX

AMM FUND

Take Auto

TOURBILLON Watch



What Awaits You:

Informative presentations by distinguished speakers.

An engaging Q&A session.

A delectable buffet with an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage choices throughout the evening.

Opportunities for active networking with prominent company owners, financiers, investors, and English-speaking funds.

Exciting gifts from sponsors, including AMM FUND.

A comprehensive photo and video report capturing the essence of the event.



This exclusive gathering, organized by Bogdan Shevchuk and Marat Minkin on behalf of the Billions Club, promises to be a knowledge-sharing and networking opportunity like no other, providing attendees with a unique chance to connect with industry leaders and experts.



