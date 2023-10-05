Iot Tech Expo Global Returns To London: A Glimpse Into The Future Of Iot

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IoT Tech Expo Global

The IoT Tech Expo Global is set to make a return to the vibrant city of London on 30th November and 1st December 2023.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- This eagerly awaited event, dedicated to the fascinating world of the Internet of Things, will take place at the iconic Olympia London venue. Following a great event in Amsterdam, preparations are underway for an even more impressive gathering, with hopes of attracting more than 6,000 attendees, 150 renowned speakers, and 200 leading-edge exhibitors.In a city known for its rich history and technological innovation, London provides a fitting backdrop for the IoT Tech Expo Global , where pioneers, experts, and enthusiasts from across the globe will convene to explore the latest IoT trends and innovations.Notable Event Highlights:. 6,000 Attendees: An anticipated crowd of over 6,000 technology enthusiasts, professionals, and thought leaders will assemble for this one-of-a-kind event.. 150 Industry-Leading Speakers: With an impressive roster of speakers, attendees can expect to gain valuable insights from the following experts, including:Jesper Toubøl - Vice President of Operations - LegoBarbara Gunter - Transformation Director - DHLVaia Sdralia - Head of IoT Product Portfolio - VodafoneGeorge Floros - Head of GIS - Infrastructure - SkanskaEmily Collier - Technology Director - TUIGoldy Samra - Technology Platform Director - Digital - Lloyds Banking GroupMarlon Wilson - Transformation, Change and Inclusion Manager - BT GroupJamie Stapleton - VP of Global Digital Strategy - Hitachi EnergyAgata Grela - Digital Strategy Leader - RBS InternationalAnu Widyalankara - Director of Payments Strategy and Technology - Ernst & Young. 200 Exhibitors: The expo floor will feature 200 exhibitors showcasing the latest IoT technologies and solutions from leading companies.. Networking Party : The first day of the event will conclude with a lively networking party at the prestigious Prince Pub, offering attendees the chance to forge valuable connections with industry peers.Key Event Information:. Free to Attend: The event is free to attend and provides access to free stages and the expo floor.. Paid Ticket Options: For those looking to enhance their experience, there are paid ticket options available, offering access to exclusive features such as the networking party, a dedicated networking app, and access to premium paid stages.The IoT Tech Expo Global is co-located with four other expos, creating a convergence of technology:. AI and Big Data Expo. Cyber Security & Cloud Expo. Digital Transformation Week. Blockchain ExpoIn addition to the main event, all participants will gain access to a content library containing selected presentations from this event and previous expos and conferences, available for up to six months.Agenda Highlights:The agenda promises a wide array of topics, including:. Staying on Track with Digital Twins. Contextualised IoT Data for Enhanced Operational Excellence. Taking Action on IoT Data Analytics. Machine Learning for the Ultimate IIoT Infrastructure. Working on the Edge for Optimum Response. Edge Compute in Robotics and Computer Vision. Reaching Long Ranges with Satellite IoT. New Services with eSIM. Payments Technology Reshaping the World. AI Opportunities in 5G. Examining the Current IoT Security Landscape. The Ins and Outs of Device SecurityAnd many more!Don't miss the chance to be part of the IoT Tech Expo Global 2023 in London, where the future of IoT technology and innovation will be unveiled. For registration details, visit:About IoT Tech Expo Global:The IoT Tech Expo Global is the premier event series dedicated to exploring the latest innovations in the Internet of Things. The event brings together professionals, visionaries, and experts from diverse industries to discuss, showcase, and collaborate on IoT advancements.

