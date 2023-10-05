Japan speeds up procurement of US tomahawk missiles amid regional tensions

(MENAFN) Defense Minister Minoru Kihara of Japan has revealed that Japan will expedite its procurement of US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles, moving up the timeline to fiscal year 2025, a year earlier than the initial plan.



This decision comes in the midst of ongoing tensions between Tokyo and China as well as North Korea. Kihara made this announcement during a meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Washington, DC, on Wednesday.



Japan's original intent was to acquire 400 of the latest Tomahawk Block V missiles, boasting a range of approximately 1,600 kilometers. However, the revised plan involves the purchase of up to 200 missiles from the previous model within the fiscal years 2025 to 2027. The remaining portion of the agreement encompasses the acquisition of newer missiles, which will be delivered according to the original schedule.



“Attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force must not be tolerated in any region, including the Indo-Pacific, and we need to strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of our allied forces,” Kihara stated.

