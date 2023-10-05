Amir Sends Condolences To Italian President

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolence to the President of the Italian Republic HE Sergio Mattarella for the victims of the bus accident that occurred in Venice, wishing a speedy recovery for those injured.

