Deputy Amir Sends Condolences To Italian President

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to President of the Italian Republic HE Sergio Mattarella on the victims of the bus accident that occurred in the city of Venice, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

