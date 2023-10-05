House Speaker, US Envoy Talk Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) - Speaker of the Lower House Ahmed Safadi welcomed newly-appointed United States Ambassador Yael Lempert on Thursday to discuss cementing parliamentary relations.During the meeting, Safadi emphasized the necessity of cooperation and coordinated efforts to achieve benefits for both nations and security and stability in the region, highlighting the need to further support the Palestinian people in their right to establish an independent state. Additionally, he underlined the significance of the Hashemite custodianship in preserving the sanctity of Islamic and Christian sites in Jerusalem.He said Jordan is forging ahead towards modernizing its political, administrative, and economic systems with a national project aimed at achieving comprehensive development and reaching programmatic party parliaments, by expanding the base of participation in decision-making to include youth and women.Lempert expressed her country's gratitude for Jordan's significant contributions to regional security and stability and emphasized the crucial role of the Hashemite Custodianship in Jerusalem.She emphasized her country's eagerness to improve joint cooperation and praised Jordan's significant efforts in dealing with refugees.