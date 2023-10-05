US finds legal way to send seized Iranian weapons to Ukraine

(MENAFN) According to unnamed US officials as reported by a news agency on Wednesday, Washington has identified a legal mechanism to send seized Iranian weapons and munitions to Kiev. Earlier this week, the US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) had already provided one million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine.



The shipments “could help to alleviate some of the critical shortages facing the Ukrainian military as it awaits more money and equipment from the US and its allies,” as stated by a news agency.



In a press release issued on Wednesday, CENTCOM announced the completion of the transfer of one million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine, a process that had been concluded two days earlier. The military clarified that the US government had “obtained ownership of these munitions on July 20, 2023, through the Department of Justice’s civil forfeiture claims against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).”



Civil asset forfeiture is a procedure that enables the US government to confiscate property suspected of being employed in criminal actions, and it has frequently been condemned as a form of unauthorized confiscation.



CENTCOM asserts that the ammunition was on route from Iran to the Houthi militia in Yemen, breaching the UN arms embargo, when it was apprehended by the US Navy on December 9, 2022. Additional weaponry and munitions were also confiscated by American and French vessels in the ensuing weeks.

