China embraces US senators' bipartisan visit to China

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Beijing declared that it embraces a visit by US Senate Majority President Chuck Schumer, who is going to be heading a bipartisan mission of senators to China.



The Foreign Ministry stated in a declaration that “We hope this visit will contribute to a more objective understanding of China in the US Congress, increase dialogue and communication between the legislatures of our two countries, and add positive factors to the growth of China-US relations.”



Schumer is going to pay a trip to Japan, South Korea as well as China which “will focus on the issues of economic competition and security, American national security, and global leadership in advanced technology,” the senator said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).



The trip is supposed to come about next week.



Schumer is going to travel with senators Michael D. Crapo, Bill Cassidy, Maggie Hassan, John Kennedy as well as Jon Ossoff.

MENAFN05102023000045015839ID1107195371