Kyrgyzstan Directs Funding For Geological Research And Exploration

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 5. President of
Kyrgyzstan has instructed to allocate 1 billion soms ($11. 2
million) from the country's budget to the "Kyrgyzgeology" state
enterprise in 2024 for research and geological exploration,
Trend reports.
This was announced by Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of the
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, during an event commemorating
the 85 anniversary of the Kyrgyz Geological Service.
Additionally, the Mining and Metallurgical Institute, named
after Academician U. Asanaliev, was assigned with the task of
enhancing workforce preparation in the mining sector.
In his address, Japarov emphasized the crucial role of geology
in the economic and environmental development of the country,
highlighting the mining industry's significant contribution to the
national budget.
"As a result of the colossal efforts of several generations of
geologists, over 15,000 mineral deposits have been discovered in
Kyrgyzstan, with detailed studies conducted on 500 of them," he
said.
According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the
value of mineral extraction in Kyrgyzstan reached 31.802 billion
soms ($358.4 million) from January through August 2023, which is an
8.9 percent increase year-on-year.
