OTS Reiterates Adherence To Azerbaijan's Territorial Integrity

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The deputy foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), met today at the OTS Secretariat in Istanbul at the invitation of Türkiye for multilateral consultations, Trend reports.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the observer members of the OTS, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Hungary, and Turkmenistan.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akçapar, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev, Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Aibek Moldogaziyev, Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Babur Usmanov, OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliyev, TRNC Director for External Relations and Political Affairs Aysan Mollasan, Hungarian Consul General in Istanbul Attila Pinter, and Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Ankara Mekan Ishankuliyev.

During the meetings, the sides exchanged views on preparations for the 10th OTS summit to be held on November 3 in Astana, Kazakhstan, cooperation issues on the organization's agenda, issues related to strengthening the OTS, and other topical regional and international issues.

The meeting also addressed issues discussed at the meeting of the OTS foreign ministers, which was held on September 22 in New York within the framework of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

The participants strongly condemned the October 1 terrorist attack in Ankara and expressed solidarity with Türkiye in the fight against terrorism.

They also stated that they support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.