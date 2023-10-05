OTS Reiterates Adherence To Azerbaijan's Territorial Integrity

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The deputy foreign
ministers of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan,
members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), met today at
the OTS Secretariat in Istanbul at the invitation of Türkiye for
multilateral consultations, Trend reports.
The meeting was also attended by representatives of the observer
members of the OTS, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC),
Hungary, and Turkmenistan.
The meeting was attended by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister
Samir Sharifov, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akçapar,
Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev, Kyrgyz Deputy
Foreign Minister Aibek Moldogaziyev, Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister
Babur Usmanov, OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliyev, TRNC
Director for External Relations and Political Affairs Aysan
Mollasan, Hungarian Consul General in Istanbul Attila Pinter, and
Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Ankara Mekan Ishankuliyev.
During the meetings, the sides exchanged views on preparations
for the 10th OTS summit to be held on November 3 in Astana,
Kazakhstan, cooperation issues on the organization's agenda, issues
related to strengthening the OTS, and other topical regional and
international issues.
The meeting also addressed issues discussed at the meeting of
the OTS foreign ministers, which was held on September 22 in New
York within the framework of the United Nations (UN) General
Assembly.
The participants strongly condemned the October 1 terrorist
attack in Ankara and expressed solidarity with Türkiye in the fight
against terrorism.
They also stated that they support the territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan.
