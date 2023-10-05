Baku Waiting For Elon Musk's Address To International Astronautical Congress

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. SpaceX
founder Elon Musk will speak online at the 74th International
Astronautical Congress, which is taking place in Baku these days,
the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.
Elon Musk will join the event in the online format,
which is taking place at the Heydar Aliyev Center, at 17:45 (GMT+4)
Baku time.
The speech will be broadcast live on the website of
the International Astronautical Federation, on the federation's
YouTube channel, as well as on the official page of the congress on
the X (Twitter) platform.
The 74th International Astronautical Congress started
in Azerbaijan on October 2. Baku hosted this prestigious event for
the first time in 1973, during the leadership of the country by the
great leader Heydar Aliyev. After 50 years, the Congress is being
held in Azerbaijan again.
The international event, which is attended by more
than 5,300 representatives from 136 countries, will last until
October 6.
MENAFN05102023000187011040ID1107195350
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.