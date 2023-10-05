Zelensky In Granada: Main Challenge Is To Preserve Europe's Unity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that preserving Europe's unity is the main task now.

He said this before a summit of the European Political Community in Granada on Thursday, October 5, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The main challenge we all face is to preserve unity in Europe," Zelensky said, adding that he is talking not only about EU countries.

He noted that this is actually the biggest challenge, because Russia will continue to attack, including using disinformation and fake news.

President: Ukrainians are doing everything to make this the last war in Europe and world

Zelensky said the second important issue for Ukraine was a "protective shield" for the winter period, as Russia will use various types of missiles, Iranian drones, etc.

Asked if he was worried about news from the U.S., Zelensky said that "Ukrainians stopped worrying on day one of a full-scale war, so it's too late for us to worry, we have to work."

He recalled his recent visit to Washington, during which U.S. President Joe Biden assured him of full support for Ukraine from both the White House and Congress. At the same time, Zelensky noted that during the pre-election period in the United States, "there are different voices, sometimes very strange ones."

On October 5, Zelensky is visiting Spain where he will participate in the European Political Community summit and hold a number of bilateral meetings.

Some 50 leaders are taking part in the meeting of the European Political Community in Granada.