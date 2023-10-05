Zelensky, Sanchez Discuss Strengthening Of Ukrainian Army

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez have discussed unity in Europe and the strengthening of the Ukrainian military on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit in Granada.

The head of state announced this on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

"Starting my first meeting at the European Political Community Summit with Pedro Sanchez. We will focus on the European unity, the security and stability of Europe, our defense and the strengthening of Ukrainian warriors," Zelensky wrote.

Zelensky in Granada: Main challenge is to preserve Europe's unity

Following the meeting, the Ukrainian leader tweeted : "We discussed the new military aid package that includes additional air defense capabilities, artillery, and anti-drone systems. We are getting ready to open Ukraine's EU accession talks during the Spanish EU Presidency. I am grateful to Spain for supporting our aspirations."

Both parties also discussed steps to provide Ukraine with energy equipment as winter approaches, as well as the functioning of the grain corridor.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister and the Spanish society for all the support and the clear condemnation of Russian aggression," Zelensky wrote.

On October 5, Zelensky is visiting Spain where he will participate in the European Political Community summit and hold a number of bilateral meetings.

Some 50 leaders are taking part in the meeting of the European Political Community in Granada.