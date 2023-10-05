Azerbaijani president, Ukrainian peer talk over collaboration, local safety

(MENAFN) During a telephone call on Wednesday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaged in a discussion that encompassed several key areas of cooperation and regional security.



President Zelenskyy took the opportunity to personally reach out to President Aliyev and convey his deep appreciation for the invaluable humanitarian assistance extended by Azerbaijan to Ukraine.



This gratitude was particularly emphasized in light of the significant support received from Azerbaijan in the energy sector, which proved to be crucial, especially during the challenging winter conditions that Ukraine faced.



A statement released by the Azerbaijani presidency highlighted the commitment of both leaders to upholding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of their respective nations. In the course of their conversation, President Aliyev and President Zelenskyy not only affirmed their unwavering support for these fundamental principles but also engaged in a substantive exchange of views on matters pertaining to regional security.



Additionally, the leaders explored the prevailing threats in the region and deliberated on potential avenues for future cooperation and collaboration in various formats.

