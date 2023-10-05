Official: EU-GCC Council In Oman To Reaffirm Strong Commitment To Partnership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell said Thursday the 27th EU-Gulf Joint Council (GCC) due in Oman on 8-11 October will reaffirm strong commitment to a strategic partnership with the Gulf.

"The Joint Council will be an opportunity to reaffirm the EUآ's strong commitment to a strategic partnership with the Gulf and for partners to exchange on a wide range of issues, notably energy, climate, security, humanitarian aid, and regional files," Borrellآ's office said in a statement.

The Council will also take stock of the implementation of the EU-GCC Joint Action Plan, adopted in February 2022.

On Monday, Borrell will have bilateral meetings with Omani interlocutors. He will give a lecture at the Omani National Defence College and will visit the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque.

The EU foreign policy chief will co-chair the EU-GCC Joint Council alongside the current Omani GCC Presidency, represented by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman.

After the Council, Borrell, the Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and the GCC General Secretary Jassem Al-Budaiwi will hold a press conference.

In the margins of the 27th EU-GCC Joint Council on Tuesday, Borrell will have bilateral meetings with the rest of the Ministers from individual GCC countries, it noted.

The six-member GCC includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. (end)

nk











MENAFN05102023000071011013ID1107195314