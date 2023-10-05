Kuwait Handball Team Wins Bronze Medal In Asian Games In China

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti national handball team won a bronze medal on Thursday, by defeating its Japanese counterpart with a score of 31-30 in a third place match in the 19th Asian games hosted by the Chinese city of Hangzhou.
The national team reached the third place match after losing to Qatar in the semi-finals, while its opponent Japan lost to Bahrain.
Kuwait's national handball team has not reached the semi-finals of the Asian games since 2006, in which they grabbed the gold medal after winning the final match against the host country, Qatar. (end)
