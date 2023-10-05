(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia Recovers from Long Slump

















Asia-Pacific markets rise after U.S. Treasury yields eased from 16-year highs following much weaker-than-expected jobs data.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 recovered 548.48 points, or 1.8%, to 31,075.36.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 18.03 points, or 0.1%, to 17,213.87.

Hong Kong's private sector contracted for the third consecutive month in September, according to PMI data from S&P Global.

The S&P Global Hong Kong SAR Purchasing Manager's Index fell to 49.6 in September from 49.8 in August, partly hit by Typhoon Saola early last month.

The reading also showed price pressures eased in September, while employment rose.

Korean markets were down slightly after the country's consumer price index for September came in 3.7% higher compared to a year ago, and higher than Reuters' forecast of a 3.4% rise.

CHINA

Markets in Shanghai were shuttered for holiday.

In other markets

In Korea, the Kospi index shrank 2.09 points, or 0.1%, 2,403.60.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index recouped 152.46 points, or 1.3%, to 16,157.51.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index regrouped 7.71 points, or 0.3%, to 3,155.10.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 hiked 74.06 points, or 0.7%, to 11,309.11.

In Australia, the ASX 200 moved higher 35.24 points, or 0.5%, to 6,925.49.























