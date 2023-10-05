US state Department restates ‘firm’ support to Turkey against PKK terrorist group

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the State Department stated that the US stands “firmly” with its NATO associate Turkey in the combat with the PKK, labelled as a terror group by Washington.



But the agency evaded delivering a remark on the terror organization’s link with its Syrian division, the YPG.



When questioned by a news agency’s correspondent around Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s comments when he declared that both PKK/YPG terrorists who tried to perform a terror assault on Sunday came from Syria, State Department representative Vedant Patel replied: “The US stands firmly with our NATO ally Turkey and the Turkish people in their fight against the PKK, which has been designated FTO (Foreign Terrorist Organization) by the United States.”



“On these specific claims, though we have not received enough adequate information to confirm those. We don't have anything to offer from here,” he noted.



When questioned by a different reporter about the distinction between the threats the PKK and the YPG have made to Turkey and the US position if those threats are unique, Patel responded: “That is the case. I'm not here to change long-standing US policy.”

